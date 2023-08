Moore went 4-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

One day after belting a pair of homers, Moore struck with a small-ball-themed multi-hit effort that pushed his average up another 33 points. The month of August has been transformative for Moore's previously abysmal campaign, as he's now boasting a .378 average and 1.222 OPS across the 43 plate appearances covering his last 14 games.