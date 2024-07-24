Moore will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Moore will make a fifth consecutive start and his second straight at shortstop, which will likely be his primary home for the foreseeable future while J.P. Crawford is on the shelf with a fractured hand. Though his 28.7 percent strikeout rate has played a major part in suppressing his batting average (.206), Moore brings an intriguing blend of pop and speed to the table. Despite not being a full-time player throughout the season, Moore has already tallied eight home runs and 17 stolen bases over his 286 plate appearances.