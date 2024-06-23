Moore is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins.
Moore will get a rest Sunday after going 2-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-0 win over Miami. Ryan Bliss will start at second base and bat ninth against Marlins right-hander Kyle Tyler.
