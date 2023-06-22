Moore homered in his lone plate appearance in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Kolten Wong got the start at second base, but Moore pinch hit for him in the eighth inning and smacked a solo shot to left field. It was Moore's first hit of the season following an 0-for-13 start since coming off the injured list June 6. He has the ability to play all over the field but has gotten into just three contests over the past nine days.