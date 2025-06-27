Hancock (3-4) took the loss Thursday against the Twins, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Hancock was sharp early, blanking Minnesota through his first four innings, before giving up a two-run homer to Trevor Larnach in the fifth. While he'd ultimately take a second straight loss, it was a good bounce-back effort from Hancock, after he gave up nine runs and four homers in his last outing against the Cubs. Overall, Hancock sports a 5.30 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 52:27 K:BB across 14 starts (71.1 innings) this season. He's currently scheduled to face the Royals at home in his next start.