Hancock (3-5) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one over six innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Royals.

Hancock struggled early, allowing three runs over the first two innings. Salvador Perez added a two-run double in the fifth, which was too much for the Mariners to come back from. Hancock has lost three straight starts, allowing 16 runs over 15 innings with an 8:9 K:BB in that span. He's now at a 5.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 53:30 K:BB across 77.1 innings over 15 starts this season. The right-hander is tentatively projected for a favorable home matchup against the Pirates this weekend.