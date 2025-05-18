Hancock allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Saturday.

Hancock did alright, but he needed 88 pitches (56 strikes) to get 14 outs. It was still a bit of a rebound effort after he allowed seven runs over five innings to the Yankees in his previous start. Overall, Hancock's numbers are skewed by two bad outings -- he's at a 6.21 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 33.1 innings over seven starts. He's not guaranteed another turn in the rotation, but the addition of Bryce Miller (elbow) to the injured list, joining fellow starters George Kirby (shoulder) and Logan Gilbert (elbow), makes it more likely Hancock gets another start. That start is tentatively projected to be on the road in Houston.