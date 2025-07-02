Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Sent to Tacoma
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners optioned Hancock to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Hancock will be sent back to the minors one day after allowing five runs over six innings in a loss to the Royals to push his ERA on the season to 5.47. The right-hander had been lined up to start Sunday against the Pirates, so the Mariners will need to find a replacement in the rotation for this weekend.
