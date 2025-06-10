Hancock allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Corbin Carroll sent Hancock's first pitch of the game out to left field, but the Seattle right-hander settled in fine after that. He's allowed five runs with a 13:8 K:BB over 16 innings across his last three starts, which have all been no-decisions. He isn't actively doing anything wrong, but he also isn't standing out all that much. Hancock has a 5.04 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB across 55.1 innings over 11 starts this season. Logan Gilbert (elbow) is set for a rehab start Tuesday, and if that goes well, he could be activated this weekend. That would likely spell the end of Hancock's current stint with the big club, though Bryce Miller has also struggled lately. The team hasn't tipped its hand as to who will get bumped out of the rotation when Gilbert returns.