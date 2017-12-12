Beckham agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Monday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.

The former top prospect continues to prolong his pro baseball career, although at this point he is very unlikely to ever regain a significant role on a big-league club. Last year he hit .262/.313/.393 with nine home runs in 83 games with Triple-A Tacoma. He figures to once again serve as organizational infield depth for the Mariners.