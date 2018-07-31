Beckham was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Beckham was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Monday's acquisitions, Adam Warren and Zach Duke. Beckham had put together an uninspiring .200/.263/.229 slash line with one extra-base hit and one RBI in the big leagues prior to being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma on July 13.