Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Bumped off 40-man roster
Beckham was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Beckham was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Monday's acquisitions, Adam Warren and Zach Duke. Beckham had put together an uninspiring .200/.263/.229 slash line with one extra-base hit and one RBI in the big leagues prior to being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma on July 13.
