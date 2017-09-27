Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Contributes multi-hit effort Tuesday
Beckham went 2-for-4 with a run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.
The veteran drew his first start since having his contract purchased from Triple-A Tacoma on Sept. 2 and logged his first pair of hits in 2017 at the big-league level in the process. Beckham spent his season in the minors, hitting .262 with nine home runs and 45 RBI over 355 plate appearances. He may be in line for some starts during the Mariners' remaining games.
