Beckham is slashing .302/.418/.533 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBI over 24 games with Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The veteran utility man has also waked 19 times, and all three components of his slash line outpace his minor-league career numbers. Beckham spent the majority of his first season with the Mariners organization in Tacoma as well, suiting up for 83 games with the Rainiers in 2017 on his way to a .262/.313/.393 line that was partly comprised of nine home runs and 45 RBI. There hasn't been an opening for Beckham at the big-league level as of yet this season, but he's likely to see action with Seattle at some point, especially considering he's in the midst of the what's shaping up to be the best professional campaign of his extensive career.