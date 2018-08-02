Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Outrighted to Triple-A
Beckham was sent to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
After being designated for assignment Monday, Beckham cleared waivers and he'll head back to Triple-A. Through 70 games for the Rainiers in 2018, he's slashing .305/.406/.469 with eight homers and 38 RBI.
More News
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Bumped off 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Sent down to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Returns to majors•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Stays with organization, reports to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Sent back to minors•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Settling in as primary second baseman•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...