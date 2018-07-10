Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Returns to majors
Beckham was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Dee Gordon seems to be over his recent back issue but the Mariners decided they'd still like a little extra depth in the infield, so they swapped out outfielder John Andreoli for Beckham. Beckham hit .206/.270/.235 in 12 games (39 plate appearances) with the big club earlier in the season.
