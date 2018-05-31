Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Sent back to minors
Beckham was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Beckham was sent back to the minors in order to clear a spot on the roster for Dee Gordon (toe), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. This isn't all too surprising, as Beckham hit just .206/.270/.235 across 12 games with the Mariners while filling in for Gordon. He'll report back to the Rainiers where he'll continue to serve as organizational depth.
