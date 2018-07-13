Beckham was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Beckham has played in just 13 games for the the Mariners this season, going 7-for-35 (.200 average) with one extra-base hit during his brief opportunity with the club. He will return to the minors in order to receive everyday at-bats in exchange for a couple fresh arms to bolster Seattle's bullpen heading into the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories