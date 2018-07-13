Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Sent down to Tacoma
Beckham was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Beckham has played in just 13 games for the the Mariners this season, going 7-for-35 (.200 average) with one extra-base hit during his brief opportunity with the club. He will return to the minors in order to receive everyday at-bats in exchange for a couple fresh arms to bolster Seattle's bullpen heading into the weekend.
More News
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Returns to majors•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Stays with organization, reports to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Sent back to minors•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Settling in as primary second baseman•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Pair of hits out of bottom of order•
-
Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Starting at keystone Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...