Beckham will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Twins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Beckham has started three of the previous five games at the keystone after Dee Gordon's brief run as the everyday option at that position ended earlier this week when Gordon hit the 10-day disabled list with a fractured toe. Gordon has since resumed infield work and is hopeful to return from the DL when first eligible Thursday, so Beckham wouldn't seem to have much long-term security in his full-time role in the infield.