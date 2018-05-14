Mariners' Gordon Beckham: Starting at keystone Monday
Beckham is starting at second base and hitting ninth Monday against the Twins, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Beckham, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Monday's game, will be afforded the first opportunity to fill in for the injured Robinson Cano (finger) at the keystone. The 31-year-old owns a lackluster .239/.303/.369 career slash line across 964 big-league games, so expectations should be kept in check even if he does settle in as the Mariners' primary second baseman in Cano's absence.
