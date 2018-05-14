Beckham is starting at second base and hitting ninth Monday against the Twins, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Beckham, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Monday's game, will be afforded the first opportunity to fill in for the injured Robinson Cano (finger) at the keystone. The 31-year-old owns a lackluster .239/.303/.369 career slash line across 964 big-league games, so expectations should be kept in check even if he does settle in as the Mariners' primary second baseman in Cano's absence.

