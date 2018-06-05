Beckham, who could have become a free agent after being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma last Friday, elected to stay with the Mariners organization and reported to the Rainiers on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Beckham's 976 career MLB games afforded him the opportunity to become a free agent upon being optioned, but the veteran opted to stay put. The 31-year-old has logged a total of 23 appearances at the big-league level with the Mariners over the last season-plus, but he's been more effective in Triple-A over that span. After generating a solid .262/.313/.393 line over 355 plate appearances with Tacoma in 2017, Beckham is slashing an even more impressive .298/.407/.489 over 118 minor-league plate appearances this season.