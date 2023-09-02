Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

Crawford's 413-foot shot to center in the fourth inning would end up representing the Mariners' only run of the night against a dominant Kodai Senga and two relievers. The veteran shortstop has seen his power stroke come alive of late, as Friday's round tripper was his third in the last seven games and pushed his season total to a career-best 13. Crawford has also reached safely in six of his last seven games, a stretch during which he's hitting .400 (10-for-25) with five total extra-base hits, six RBI, six walks, a stolen base and 10 runs.