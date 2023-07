Crawford went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Crawford's seventh-inning two-bagger plated Dylan Moore and Kolten Wong to knot the score at 7-7. The 28-year-old mustered just a single in his first nine post-All-Star-break plate appearances, but he's caught fire since that point by going 10-for-26 with a trio of two-baggers, two RBI, three walks and four runs in his subsequent seven games.