Crawford, who drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double over five plate appearances against the Angels on Tuesday, is now just one RBI from tying the career-high 54 he generated in 2021.

The veteran shortstop has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers in a couple of different statistical aspects this season. The fact he's on the precipice of a new career-best RBI tally is certainly one, and a pair of figures that have helped facilitate it, a .280 average with runners on base and a career-high 15 home runs, are two others. Crawford appeared to truly hit his stride at the plate three games into the second half of the season and hasn't cooled off for any extended stretch since, posting a .285/.408/.485 slash line in the 43 games he's played since July 16.