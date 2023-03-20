Crawford (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the Mariners in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Brewers.

Crawford has been limited to designated hitter duties for a few days while battling a sore shoulder, but he's ready to test things out from his familiar shortstop position. The 28-year-old is 5-for-23 with zero extra-base hits so far this spring.

