Crawford (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the Mariners in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Brewers.
Crawford has been limited to designated hitter duties for a few days while battling a sore shoulder, but he's ready to test things out from his familiar shortstop position. The 28-year-old is 5-for-23 with zero extra-base hits so far this spring.
