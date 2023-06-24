Crawford (shoulder) is leading off and starting at shortstop Saturday against the Orioles, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Crawford was held out of the lineup for three consecutive games with a shoulder injury. His return pushes Jose Cabellaro to the bench while Kolten Wong will hit ninth and start at second base.
