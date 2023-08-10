Crawford will be evaluated for a concussion after colliding with Eugenio Suarez during Wednesday's game against the Padres, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Crawford reportedly wasn't feeling good during the last few innings following the collision, so the Mariners will put him through concussion protocol just to be safe. Further information likely won't be available until Thursday, so fantasy managers should consider Crawford day-to-day for now. The 28-year-old shortstop has been enjoying the best season of his career with a .790 OPS through 460 plate appearances.