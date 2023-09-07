Crawford went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.
Crawford came through with the Mariners' most impactful hit of the game, slugging a 382-foot shot to right with Ty France and Josh Rojas aboard in the fourth inning to extend Seattle's lead to 6-1. The homer was Crawford's fifth in the last 12 games, an atypical power surge that has pushed his career-high total in that category to 15. Moreover, all three components of Crawford's .271/.389/.437 slash line are also career-best figures by wide margins.
