Crawford went 2-for-4 with one double in Wednesday's 9-6 loss against the White Sox.
Crawford tallied a double off righty starter Michael Kopech with two outs in the fourth, the last batter of the day for Kopech. This snapped a 14-game stretch without an extra-base hit for the shortstop. The 27-year-old recorded a .167 average and a .447 OPS over 50 plate appearances during that span.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Walks, scores in return to lineup•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Draws back into starting nine•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains out of lineup•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: MRI comes back clean•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Out Sunday with pec injury•