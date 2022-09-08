Crawford went 2-for-4 with one double in Wednesday's 9-6 loss against the White Sox.

Crawford tallied a double off righty starter Michael Kopech with two outs in the fourth, the last batter of the day for Kopech. This snapped a 14-game stretch without an extra-base hit for the shortstop. The 27-year-old recorded a .167 average and a .447 OPS over 50 plate appearances during that span.