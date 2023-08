Crawford (concussion) went 0-for-4 with two walks and two runs in a win over the White Sox on Monday.

Crawford was back in his familiar leadoff spot in his return from the injured list and played a table-setting role in the lopsided win. The veteran shortstop's multiple trips on the basepaths were fitting, considering he's now sitting on an elite .436 on-base percentage across 112 plate appearances since the All-Star break thanks in large part to a 17.0 percent walk rate in that span.