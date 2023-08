Crawford cleared concussion protocol and will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Everett on Saturday.

Crawford landed on the 7-day concussion IL on Aug. 11 after colliding with teammate Eugenio Suarez the previous day. He's now been deemed fit to return to game action and will make a couple tune-up appearances in the minors before returning as Seattle's everyday shortstop. Crawford was slashing .307/.431/.466 since the All-Star break prior to his injury.