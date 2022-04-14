Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.
Crawford collected his first three-hit game of the season and extended his hitting streak to five games. The 27-year-old shortstop is slashing .421/.522/1.048 through the first week of the season.
