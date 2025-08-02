Crawford went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Crawford has been in a significant slump since the All-Star break, going just 7-for-59 (.119) over his last 14 games. That didn't seem to weigh him down when he delivered a walk-off homer in the ninth inning for his first long ball since July 9 versus the Yankees. The rut has cost Crawford the leadoff spot versus right-handed pitchers -- Randy Arozarena has been atop the order for the Mariners in the last two games. Crawford still has a .265/.359/.364 slash line with eight homers, 42 RBI, 47 runs scored and five stolen bases over 107 games, but he doesn't often provide enough category coverage, which makes it tough to trust him in fantasy while he's hitting near the bottom of the lineup.