Crawford (concussion), who played six innings on defense in a rehab game with High-A Everett on Saturday, will rejoin the Mariners in Chicago and could be activated from the 7-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the White Sox, MLB.com reports.

The veteran shortstop also took three plate appearances for Everett in his first game action since Aug. 9. Per manager Scott Servais, Crawford is now free of the mental fogginess he felt following his concussion and came out of Saturday's game feeling good. Consequently, Crawford will be re-evaluated when he joins the Mariners in Chicago, at which point a final decision will be made on whether he's ready to rejoin the starting lineup.