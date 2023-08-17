Crawford (concussion) could be activated from the 7-day injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale in Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Crawford landed on the 7-day IL last Friday, following a collision last Wednesday with teammate Eugenio Suarez. He's shown steady improvement throughout this week and will soon report to High-A Everett for a quick minor-league rehab stint. Jose Caballero and Dylan Moore have been sharing starts at shortstop in his absence and Julio Rodriguez has been hitting leadoff.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Return date uncertain•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Placed on concussion IL•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Tallies three hits•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Smacks 10th homer•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: On base three times in win•