Crawford (concussion) could be activated from the 7-day injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale in Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Crawford landed on the 7-day IL last Friday, following a collision last Wednesday with teammate Eugenio Suarez. He's shown steady improvement throughout this week and will soon report to High-A Everett for a quick minor-league rehab stint. Jose Caballero and Dylan Moore have been sharing starts at shortstop in his absence and Julio Rodriguez has been hitting leadoff.