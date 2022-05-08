Crawford exited Saturday's game against the Rays due to back spasms, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Crawford exited the game in the fifth inning after diving into first base to beat a throw to the bag. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to his exit and should be considered day-to-day. Dylan Moore entered the game at shortstop in Crawford's place.
