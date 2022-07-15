Crawford was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to a bruised right index finger, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Crawford appeared to be uncomfortable during warmups and was ultimately pulled from the lineup after his finger swelled. After the game, Crawford told reporters that he suffered the injury on a defensive play during Seattle's recent series against the Nationals. He should be considered day-to-day.
