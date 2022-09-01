Crawford (pectoral) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After three straight absences from the lineup due to a pectoral injury, Crawford showed enough progress to gain clearance to play in the series finale in Detroit. Due to Crawford's injury in addition to Dylan Moore landing on the injured list with an oblique strain, Adam Frazier had to cover shortstop the past two days, but he should return to his more natural spot at second base now that Crawford is ready to go.