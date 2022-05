Crawford (back) went 0-for-4 with an RBI sacrifice fly in a win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

The veteran shortstop was back in the lineup after missing two games with back spasms and recorded his first RBI since May 1. Despite the fact he's mired in a 4-for-23 slump over his last seven games, Crawford still sports an elite .327/.417/.525 slash line over his first 120 plate appearances.