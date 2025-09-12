Crawford went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Angels.

This was Crawford's third multi-hit effort in his last five games. The shortstop opened the scoring with a two-run double in the second inning and added an RBI single in the 11th to tie it at 5-5, keeping the game alive before the Mariners walked it off in the 12th. Crawford had logged just one RBI and no extra-base hits over his previous 14 games and hadn't recorded a steal since Aug. 9 versus the Rays. On the season, he has a .263/.353/.355 slash line with nine home runs, eight steals, 50 RBI and 63 runs scored over 143 contests.