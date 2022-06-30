Crawford went 1-for-4 with a run-scoring infield single and a sacrifice fly in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

With his appeal of a five-game suspension still pending, Crawford was in the lineup once again and mustered his second multi-RBI effort in the last eight games. The veteran shortstop has been scuffling badly at the plate for the last two-plus weeks, producing a .125/.162/.172 slash line across his past 17 games.