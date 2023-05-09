Crawford (knee) told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Rangers that he expects to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Texas, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford mentioned that the swelling and soreness in his left knee made fielding groundballs a "little uncomfortable." The shortstop will miss at least one more game while dealing with the discomfort, but he has a good chance of being back in the lineup by the end of the week if there are no setbacks.