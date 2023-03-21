Crawford (shoulder) started at shortstop in Monday's Cactus League win over the Brewers and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being replaced by Mason McCoy in the top of the sixth inning.

Crawford had last seen Cactus League action Thursday and most recently played shortstop March 10, as a "soggy" right shoulder had limited him to designated hitter duties since then. Crawford's ability to slot back in on defense Monday was in accordance to an aforementioned timeline, and it seems the veteran is on track to be at full strength for Opening Day.