Crawford went 1-for-5 with a game-winning infield single and a walk in an extra-innings victory over the Rangers on Thursday.

Crawford rapped out a sharp liner that caromed off the glove of third baseman Josh Jung into short left field to plate Dylan Moore with the winning run in the 11th inning. It's been a productive week thus far on the RBI front for the veteran shortstop, as he's knocked in four runs over the last five games to get within four of the second-highest total of his career in that category (46).