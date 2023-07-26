Crawford is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Twins, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Crawford will get a breather after he went 3-for-8 with two doubles and two runs scored over the team's first two contests of the series. Dylan Moore will slot in at shortstop while Cade Marlowe enters the lineup in left field and bats seventh in the series finale with Minnesota.
