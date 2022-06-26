Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest.

Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent to the locker room for the rest of the game after play resumed following an 18-minute delay. Footage from the brawl courtesy of Bally Sports West appeared to show Crawford throwing a punch, so he could be subject to a suspension once MLB reviews the incident and doles out punishment.