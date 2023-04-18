Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
Crawford is getting a rest for the first time in the 2023 season. The shortstop takes a seat with Jose Caballero getting the start at shortstop and hitting eighth against Colin Rea and the Brewers.
