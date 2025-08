Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Crawford took Jacob deGrom yard in the fourth inning, marking the shortstop's ninth homer of the campaign. He's swatted a long ball in two of his last three games, and Crawford has now scored a run in four consecutive contests. However, he hasn't had a multi-hit game since July 20. Since then, he's gone 6-for-33 (.182) at the dish.