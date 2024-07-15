Crawford went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.
Crawford opened up the scoring with a solo blast in the sixth for his only hit of the afternoon. He'll head into the break with a six-game on-base streak and two home runs over his last four games. It's been a struggle overall for the 29-year-old, who is slashing .209/.304/.358 with nine homers, 32 RBI, 41 runs and a 38:72 BB:K in 322 plate appearances.
