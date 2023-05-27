Crawford went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Pirates.

Two of Crawford's three homers this season have come in the last four games, and he has four multi-hit efforts over his last eight contests. The stronger hitting has come out of the leadoff spot. The shortstop is up to a .248/.361/.364 slash line with 22 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base through 49 games.