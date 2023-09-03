Crawford went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two additional runs scored and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's win over the Mets.

Crawford put a cap on his big game by launching a decisive solo home run down the right field line in the ninth inning, giving Seattle an 8-7 lead. In 11 games since returning from a concussion, the 28-year-old shortstop is hitting .341 (14-for-41) with four homers, eight RBI, 17 runs, one steal, 11 walks, and 13 strikeouts.